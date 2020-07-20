The Frontline Workers Who Don’t Get the Appreciation They Deserve

Stuck in the middle of the unprecedented Covid chaos, the world is grateful to the frontline workers who have been putting their own lives at risk to save others’.

Italians clapped on their balconies to thank medical staff amid coronavirus lockdown. India took a moment to thank the nation’s healthcare workers combating the novel coronavirus pandemic. Pakistan, too, paid a ‘white flag’ tribute to honor the doctors, nurses, and paramedics. Other nations also found unique ways to thank their heroes.

But one frontline group that hasn’t received much appreciation in spite of making huge contributions towards combating the outbreak is our police and other law enforcement agencies. Their personnel have been out in the field to draw maximum benefits from the lockdowns and social distancing measures without much protection for themselves.

They continue to perform their duties under tough conditions. They have no shelter areas, no arrangement for food or water, and no protection against the scorching heat or the rain. On top of that, they are also highly exposed to the infection as they hardly have any personal protective gear and have to deal with countless people in a day.

Despite all odds, these brave officers leave no stone unturned in performing their duty. Ufone, Pakistan’s leading cellular operator, has always acknowledged such heroes. Staying true to its slogan ‘Tum Hi Tou Ho’, Ufone recently conducted an on-ground activity for policemen which garnered a lot of praise from the public.

Just as a very small token of appreciation for their tough and crucial work, Ufone distributed water bottles and juice boxes amongst policemen who performed duty on roads during the daytime in severe heat. The activity was conducted in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The move won the hearts of many, resulting in a deluge of praise for Ufone on different social media platforms. The initiative prompted people to share their thoughts and discuss the importance of realizing the pain of the police officers while giving them due respect. It also made people realize how our law enforcement agencies are serving the nation in the hardest of times and are no less than superheroes.

یہ دیکھ کر بڑا اچھا لگا۔ کس طرح یہ لوگ گرمی میں بھی عوام کے لئے کھڑے رہتے ہیں۔ ان لوگوں کا دل بڑا ہو جاتا ہوگا جب انہیں کچھ دیا جائے #TumHiToHo #HumarayHeroes pic.twitter.com/XHyWeKjn02 — Mubashir Mahmood 🧶🥢 (@mubashirmahmood) July 16, 2020

Ufone has always been a people-centric brand and has tried to serve people in the best possible ways even during the Covid pandemic. By supplying essentials to the frontline workers in this time of need, the brand has conveyed the message of unity to the nation once again.