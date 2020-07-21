Google Meet Now Integrates With Gmail

Google has been expanding its video call functionality and accessibility to support people during the pandemic. Therefore, the integration for Google Meet is being introduced to different platforms and now it is Gmail’s turn.

Just as the search engine giant promised, Google has started rolling out Google Meet integration for Gmail for iOS and Android. It is rolling out for Android users just now, a week after the feature rolled out to the iOS community.

The Gmail app for Android will soon be updated for everyone with a Google Meet tab. This tab will allow everyone to join meetings or start their own. The option will be on by default, but people can choose to hide it by unticking “Show the Meet tab for video calling” in the app’s settings.

It will be available for everyone, but meetings for free users will be limited to 60 minutes while G Suite owners will have unlimited calls. This rule will not be enforced until September 30, 2020.

Furthermore, Google has big plans for Gmail where it wants to turn the platform into some sort of a hub for its business services for its G Suite subscribers. It was confirmed just a few days ago that Google Docs, Google Chat, and Room integration is coming to Gmail soon as well.