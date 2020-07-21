Infinix Launches Smart 4 Plus With a Massive Battery

Infinix, known for its budget-friendly smartphones, has launched a maxed-out version of the 2019-launched Infinix Smart 4. The smartphone is equipped with a huge 6.82-inch display, a whopping 6,000mAh battery, and MediaTek Helio A25 chipset. All this is topped with aggressive pricing and stylish colors.
Design and Display
The Infinix Smart 4 Plus features a polycarbonate body with geometric multi-tone design. The dual-sensor rear camera sits on the top left corner on a rectangular aisle along with a triple LED flashlight. The fingerprint sensor is also mounted on the back.
On the front, it boasts a huge 6.82-inch display with HD+ resolution and 20.5:9 aspect ratio.
Internals and Storage
Under the hood, the smartphone packs a modest MediaTek Helio A25 chipset topped with 3 GB of RAM and expandable 32 GB built-in storage. Software-wise, it boots on XOS 6.2 based Android 10.
Other features include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, MicroUSB, and 3.5mm audio jack.
Cameras
Like most entry-level smartphones, Infinix Smart 4 Plus does not come with high-end camera sensors and features. It sports a triple sensor rear camera 13-megapixel primary lens and a depth sensor. For selfies, it features an 8 MP snapped assisted by a dual-LED flash.
Battery and Pricing
The Infinix Smart 4 plus is fueled by a whopping 6000 mAh battery backed by 10W fast charging.
It is currently available for sale in India and costs approximately $107.
Infinix Smart 4 Plus specifications
- CPU: Octa-core (8×1.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A53)
- GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320
- Chipset: MediaTek Helio A25
- OS: Android 10.0, XOS 6.2
- Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE;
- Display:
- LCD capacitive touchscreen, 6.82 inches, 720 x 1400 pixels resolution, 20.5:9 aspect ratio
- Memory:
- RAM: 3 GB
- Internal: 32 GB
- Camera:
- Primary: 13 MP + Depth Sensor
- Secondary: 8 MP
- Connectivity: LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, MicroUSB 2.0, 3.5 mm headphone jack
- Fingerprint scanner: Yes (Rear-mounted)
- Battery: 6000 mAh
- Price: $107