Infinix Launches Smart 4 Plus With a Massive Battery

Infinix, known for its budget-friendly smartphones, has launched a maxed-out version of the 2019-launched Infinix Smart 4. The smartphone is equipped with a huge 6.82-inch display, a whopping 6,000mAh battery, and MediaTek Helio A25 chipset. All this is topped with aggressive pricing and stylish colors.

Design and Display

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus features a polycarbonate body with geometric multi-tone design. The dual-sensor rear camera sits on the top left corner on a rectangular aisle along with a triple LED flashlight. The fingerprint sensor is also mounted on the back.

On the front, it boasts a huge 6.82-inch display with HD+ resolution and 20.5:9 aspect ratio.

Internals and Storage

Under the hood, the smartphone packs a modest MediaTek Helio A25 chipset topped with 3 GB of RAM and expandable 32 GB built-in storage. Software-wise, it boots on XOS 6.2 based Android 10.

Other features include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, MicroUSB, and 3.5mm audio jack.

Cameras

Like most entry-level smartphones, Infinix Smart 4 Plus does not come with high-end camera sensors and features. It sports a triple sensor rear camera 13-megapixel primary lens and a depth sensor. For selfies, it features an 8 MP snapped assisted by a dual-LED flash.

Battery and Pricing

The Infinix Smart 4 plus is fueled by a whopping 6000 mAh battery backed by 10W fast charging.

It is currently available for sale in India and costs approximately $107.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus specifications

CPU: Octa-core (8×1.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A53)

Octa-core (8×1.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A53) GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320

IMG PowerVR GE8320 Chipset: MediaTek Helio A25

MediaTek Helio A25 OS: Android 10.0, XOS 6.2

Android 10.0, XOS 6.2 Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE;

2G, 3G, 4G LTE; Display:

LCD capacitive touchscreen, 6.82 inches, 720 x 1400 pixels resolution, 20.5:9 aspect ratio



Memory:

RAM: 3 GB Internal: 32 GB



Camera:

Primary: 13 MP + Depth Sensor Secondary: 8 MP

