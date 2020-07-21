Islamabad Police to Use Drones For Surveillance and Patrolling

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, has indicated to employ modern technologies to a great extent for upholding the rule of law and maintaining order.

In this regard, the minister said that Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police will be equipped with drones for carrying out mass patrolling in the capital. The move will not only prove to be effective in reducing crime rates but it will also enable ICT Police to save millions of rupees on their annual fuel bill and redirect the funds to any initiative within the department requiring attention.

ALSO READ

Phase-I Clinical Trial Shows Oxford University’s COVID-19 Vaccine Produces Antibodies

While interacting with journalists at Ministry Secretariat in Islamabad, Chaudhry revealed some of the details of the drone policy that will be announced soon by the federal government.

Chaudhry said that the drone technology will be used in commercial and agriculture sectors as he unveiled the Made in Pakistan drones last week to fight the locust invasion.

He added that the indigenously-built drones are fully capable of monitoring farms and spraying disinfectants as they can spray 16 liters of pesticide for 18 minutes.

ALSO READ

HEC Approves Rs. 100 Million for Climate Change Research Lab at Punjab University

Chaudhry said that civil-military leadership is working hand in hand during the tenure of the incumbent government. In this regard, an interface is being designed to commercialize modern military technologies to be used by both federal and provincial civil authorities across the country.

Earlier in April, Punjab Police had started to use drones for surveillance as part of a province-wide crackdown against kite flyers. They successfully located, identified, traced, and arrested numerous culprits involved in breaching the ban on kite flying.