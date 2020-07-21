IT Ministry is Making All Efforts to Provide Digital Services in AJK & GB: Minister

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque, and Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, met on Monday and discussed issues of digital networking in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Secretary Ministry of IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui was also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, Ali Amin Gandapur apprised Federal Minister for IT about the difficulties faced by residents of Azad Kashmir and GB regarding internet and mobile phone networks.

Federal Minister for IT told Ali Amin Gandapur that despite limited funds, the ministry is making full efforts for providing digital services in Azad Kashmir and GB like other parts of the country. A number of projects are in final phases relating to the provision of digital services in Azad Kashmir and GB and their problems will be resolved, he added.

The minister told that 92 communication towers in GB are being transferred from 2G to 4G technology. Likewise, 65 towers are being installed on Karakoram Highway after which networking issues of surrounding areas will be addressed.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said that an IT Park and community center will be inaugurated in GB in the next few days that will connect the masses to the digital world.

Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur appreciated the projects of the Ministry of IT and said that a joint strategy will be formulated against negative propaganda. Federation will also be asked regarding the provision of funds to facilitate people of Azad Kashmir and GB, he said.

Earlier, Special Communication Organization (SCO) gave a briefing regarding networking in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.