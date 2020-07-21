Massive Battery Life for Cheap: Realme C11 Review [Video]

Earlier this month, Oppo’s offshoot Realme, following the current market trend, launched its latest entry-level smartphone, the Realme C11, with iPhone 11-like aesthetics. The smartphone was launched in Malaysia; however, it will be available globally within a few months. Based on its specs, the handset will approximately cost PKR 17,000. The exact price will be unveiled after its global launch.

This entry-level handset comes with a massive 6.5-inch display, a huge battery, and MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

We just got our hands on the device and here’s what we think:

Design and Display

The handset comes in a minimalistic mustard colored box with some paperwork, the handset, charging brick, and charging cable inside. Like most entry-level smartphones, the Realme C11 does not come with a smartphone case or earphones.

The Realme C11 features a dual-textured holographic back with a matte finish and Realme branding. At the top left, it comes with an iPhone 11-like camera bump. Overall, it’s a good looking device with the decent build quality.

Moving on to the display, the handset is built around a 6.65-inch LCD with a waterdrop notch, 720p resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 270 PPI pixel density, and 81.7 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Camera and Performance

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, accompanied by 2GB RAM and 32GB of expandable onboard storage. Its processor is going to be one of the key selling features as Helio G35 has been designed with mainstream gaming in mind and provides smooth performance, good power efficiency, and reliable, low-latency connections. Hence, for day to day experiences, the smartphone will not cause any inconveniences.

ALSO READ

All The Basics You Need in a Smartphone: Redmi Note 9A Unboxing [Video]

On the software front, it boots on Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the device is equipped with a dual-sensor real camera setup with 13 MP + 2 MP configuration. The camera is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30 fps. For selfies, it comes with a 5 MP single sensor sitting behind a 27mm, F/2.4 aperture lens.

Some of the camera mode options available include portrait mode, video, photo, and night mode. As expected, the night mode is not very effective.

ALSO READ

Dawlance Elegance Inverter AC Offers Great Value for Money [Video Review]

Lastly, the phone packs a 5000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging, which means the battery will take around 3 hours to charge and with the specs, should last at least an entire day even with extremely heavy use.

Overall, the device is pretty decent, with reasonable specs and a low price tag.