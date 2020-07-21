Nikon Launches Z5 Entry-Level Full Frame Mirrorless Camera

Posted 37 mins ago by Mahnoor Nadeem

Two years ago, the Japanese company Nikon launched two mirrorless cameras, the Nikon Z6, and Z7. Both are high-end cameras with a $3000 to $4000 price tag.

In its attempt to make Z-series features available to everyone, the Japanese company decided to launch a toned-down entry-level mirrorless camera. The camera has a lot in common with the 2019-launched Z50 mirrorless camera with an APS-C sensor.

ALSO READ

Huawei Caught “Accidentally” Using DSLR Photos as Smartphone Samples

Design and Display

As compared to Nikon Z6, the Nikon Z5 loses a few features. It does not come with a status screen and is constructed using plastic. Apart from this, the device also lacks Z6’s back-illumination on the sensor. The camera, however, does come with a 3.6 million dot resolution electronic viewfinder and a tilting rear 3.2-inch LCD with touch support.

Internals

Nikon Z5 comes with the Expeed 6 processor, in-body image stabilization, and a 24.2 MP CMOS imaging sensor. One of the biggest highlights of this camera is the fact that it fixes Z6 and Z7’s biggest flaws, i.e., a single card slot that uses the uncommon XQD format. The Z5, however, has two UHS-II SD card slots. Moreover, it is fitted with 273 on-sensor autofocus (AF) points with support for eye detection and AF for humans and animals.

ALSO READ

Fujifilm Unveils The New X-T3 Mirrorless Camera

The Z5 also packs a new EN-EL15c battery, which, according to Nikon, is good for 470 shots per charge. The camera can shoot up to 4K 30fps, but with a 1.7x crop factor or up to 1080p 60fps without any crop.

Pricing and Availability

Nikon Z5 will be available in August for $1,399.95 body-only. If you want a lens as well, the price will go up to $1,699.95.

Mahnoor Nadeem


Explore on Ltd.
>