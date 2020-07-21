Phase-I Clinical Trial Shows Oxford University’s COVID-19 Vaccine Produces Antibodies

COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Oxford University has successfully managed to trigger the intended immune response during the phase-I human trial, recently published results have confirmed.

Oxford University and AstraZeneca, a British pharmaceutical company, had developed the Coronavirus vaccine, known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, in April and initiated the phase-I of human trials the same month.

According to details, Oxford researchers administered the vaccine to 1,077 healthy volunteers during the phase-I trial. All of the participants developed antibodies and T-cells in abundance that can successfully fight the COVID-19 infection.

The level of T-cells in the volunteers’ bodies peaked 14 days after and that of antibodies peaked 28 days after receiving the dose of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19.

1067 volunteers had developed neutralizing antibodies and T-cells after a single dose of the vaccine. Only 10 participants required a second dose of the vaccine to develop the neutralizing antibodies and T-cells.

Moreover, there were no adverse effects reported by the Oxford vaccine. However, 70% of participants in the phase-I trial had developed either mild fever or headache after the vaccination that was alleviated with Paracetamol.

Prof. Andrew Pollard of the Oxford research group has said:

The results are extremely promising and we are really pleased with them as we have witnessed the production of both neutralizing antibodies and T-cells, a phenomenon associated with protection against viral infections.

Prof Sarah Gilbert, a professor of vaccinology and supervisor of the Oxford team, has said:

Although the phase-I trial results are encouraging, there is still much work to be done before we can confirm if our vaccine will help manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

It must be noted that the phase-I clinical trials did not run long enough for Oxford researchers to ascertain how long antibodies and T-cells will actually last. Moreover, the study didn’t determine whether the vaccine can prevent people from contracting COVID-19 in the first place.

In the next stage of the clinical trial of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, around 30,000 volunteers in the US, 10,000 in the UK, 2,000 in South Africa, and 5,000 in Brazil will be deliberately infected with Coronavirus to determine the results of the aforementioned questions.

Nonetheless, Oxford researchers are optimistic that they will roll out an effective COVID-19 vaccine by the start of 2021. The vaccine will be made available first in the UK as the British government has already an agreement in place with the Oxford University and AstraZeneca for 100 million doses of the effective variant of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19.

Via: BBC