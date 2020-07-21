Punjab to Shut Down Shopping Malls 3 Days Before Eid

Shopping malls, bazaars, and business centers in Punjab will be closed three days before Eid-ul-Azha, official sources have said. The move is aimed at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus considering things got worse after previous Eid.

The proposal has already been forwarded to the federal government as the final decision will be taken by the center. It has been reported that there will only be 3 days off on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and government employees will not be allowed to take extra leaves for Eid-ul-Azha. This is being done to prevent unnecessary travel.

ALSO READ

Govt Announces Official Cattle Market Schedule and SOPs Ahead of Eid

The government of Punjab has also finalized the Standard Operation Procedures for offering Eid prayers which includes performing ablution at home and wearing masks in mosques.

COVID-19 situation got worse after Eid-ul-Fitr which is why the government isn’t willing to take any risks this time around. The total number of reported cases now stands at 266,647 with 5,661 deaths until now. 209,393 have recovered from the disease.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.