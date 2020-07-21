Punjab University’s BA & BSc Online Exams to Start From 5th August

The University of Punjab (PU) has announced that the online exams for BA.BSc Part 2 will commence on 5th August. The criteria to sit in the exams is to have a unique email address and by filling out the data form provided on the university’s official website.

The deadline to submit data or make changes to existing information is 24th July, PU said in a Facebook post.

Dear students Online Exams of B.A/B.Sc part 2 only are commencing from 5th August 2020! For this purpose, a unique email address of each student of BA/BSc part 2 only, is required. Please enter the required data and check your email ID. If you have not given your data, so far, or want to change it, you can do it here but make sure that this portal is open till 24th July 12.00 pm.

“Only those students having valid email addresses will be able to attempt online papers. No change in the email address will be allowed after this”, the notice further read.

How to Submit Data or Find an Existing Record?

Here’s the link to either submit your data, if you haven’t already done it or find the existing record.

If you are a BA/BSc Part 2 student at Punjab University, you can find your record by either providing registration number, CNIC, and date of birth or registration number, student name as per the admission form, and date of birth. You can also fetch your data by entering your name as per the admission form, CNIC, and date of birth.

Those who haven’t provided the data earlier can click on the link given at the bottom of the page to appear in the exams. The required information includes full name, father name, date of birth, CNIC, registration number, email, mobile number, and WhatsApp number.

In the comments section of the Facebook post, a large number of queries have been posted, highlighting the issues faced by students.

A number of students are finding it difficult to fetch their previous record whereas others are asking whether they have to submit the data again if they have already done it. Some have even said that they do not agree to sit in online exams due to different reasons.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.