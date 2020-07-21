Twitterati Bash PTA for Double Standards in TikTok Case & PUBG Ban

Sajawal Rehman

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) move to ban Bigo Live and issuing a final warning to TikTok after getting complaints from different segments of the society against immoral, obscene, and vulgar content has received a mixed response.

In a press release, the internet regulator said that they have decided to take action because these apps have serious negative impacts on society, especially the youth.

PTA had issued necessary notices to the aforementioned social media companies under law to moderate the socialization and content within legal and moral limits, in accordance with the laws of the country. However, the response of these companies has not been satisfactory.

Therefore, in exercise of its powers under PECA, PTA has decided to immediately block Bigo and issue final warning to Tik Tok to put in place a comprehensive mechanism to control obscenity, vulgarity and immorality through its social media application.

#TikTok is currently trending on Twitter and people are bashing PTA for the double standards saying they didn’t issue a warning before banning PUBG Mobile.

Another trend #unbanpubgpakistan is also being used by the battle royale game lovers to voice their concerns.

Do you think TikTok should be banned? Let us know in the comments section.

