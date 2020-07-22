Cabinet Decides Not to Increase PTV License Fee

Federal government has decided to shelve the proposal which recommended an increase of Rs. 65 in the monthly PTV license fee after opposition within the ranks.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took the decision yesterday in a cabinet meeting which deliberated on a nine-point agenda including the Coronavirus situation and upcoming Eid-ul-Azha and steps taken for the economic revival of Pakistan.

According to sources, Fawad Chaudhry, Murad Saeed, and Faisal Vawda opposed the recommendation to raise the PTV license fee from Rs. 35 to Rs. 100.

The ministers argued that any move that does not involve taking the public into confidence first must be forsaken. Instead, they urged PM Imran Khan to apprise the nation with the underlying reasons due to which PTV is incurring a loss of Rs. 14 billion.

PM Imran Khan agreed with the dissenting cabinet members and decided to delay the decision.

The proposal to increase the PTV license fee in the monthly bills of electricity consumers was tabled before the federal government last week. Electricity consumers would have been burdened with an additional Rs. 21 billion annually, had the federal cabinet approved the proposal.