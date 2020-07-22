Golf Floras – Pakistan’s Best Resort-Living Gated Community

The idea of luxury living varies from person to person.

Perhaps, for some, it may be sophisticated homes with fine crystal chandeliers, polished marble floors, and being surrounded by luxurious goods. Whereas, some may define it as being able to sit back and relax life with what they have.

But, what is luxury living?

To simply put it in words, luxury living is a change in lifestyle, by creating extraordinary living experiences after curating homes that are an all-in-one-package – art blended to offer elegant architecture, homes having quality, unique craftsmanship, and exclusivity, with state-of-the-art amenities embedded with nature.

Taking into consideration the dynamics of the real estate sector of Pakistan, it has enjoyed strong confidence of people, with residential and commercial investments witnessing a positive influx over the years. Transforming majorly in the last two decades, the sector’s untapped potential grew over the years, offering incredible opportunities.

However, the concept of ‘luxury living’ remained untapped.

In their journey to reshape commercial real estate in Pakistan, the Imarat Group of Companies successfully introduced epitomes of grandeur, including Amazon Outlet Mall, Mall of Arabia, Florence Galleria and Imarat Builders Mall.

Taking onto the challenge to redefine luxury residential living in the country, the company presents Pakistan’s First Luxury Condominiums – Golf Floras.

Introducing Golf Floras – Luxury has a new address

Destined to deliver excellence, Golf Floras is the perfect blend of nature and luxury.

The luxury residential project features a harmonious balance of 600 high-end condominiums, offering a unique living experience with state-of-the-art amenities, lush landscaping and a glorious mountain view.

This hottest-selling project is an ideally located gated community which offers 24-hour security and maintenance, retail, recreational, educational and health facilities making it the perfect place for residents to power their dreams and enjoy vibrant living, making it the most desirable Resort Living Community in the twin cities

Ensuring a grandeur lifestyle, Golf Floras promises to deliver the best to its residents.

Location

The vision of splendour, Golf Floras is located in the prime location of Garden City (Bahria Town), Islamabad.

This makes the luxury condominiums effortlessly approachable with 3-way accessibility from prime entry points: DHA, Bahria Town Phase 7/8 & Bahria Town Phase 5, guaranteeing travelling convenience to the residents.

Being one of the fastest-selling projects, Pakistan’s first luxury condominiums are located near some of the biggest commercial centres including Amazon Outlet Mall, Florence Galleria, and Imarat Builders Mall.

Investment plan

Out of numerous investment options, investing in real estate has always been deemed as a safe transaction and has garnered a huge inflow of cash.

Buying a home is deemed as a life-altering transaction, which is why you should carefully scrutinize all available options and information.

The epitome of luxury living with the perfect fusion of nature and luxury, Golf Floras not only revisualizes luxury but also outshines every residential investment project, in terms of the safe and secure investment plan proffered under the project.

The key investment features of the luxury living project offers

4 years easy instalment plan:

Want to live a life of utmost luxury and class? Golf Floras is the best option to avail.

It offers a comfortable life and a 4 years easy instalment plan.

Avail the offer to maintain a luxurious lifestyle with the many best-in-class amenities.

Investing starting from Rs 3.5 Million

Real estate investments for the longest have been deemed as a secure transaction.

Why so? Because it gives one control over their investment. Real estate properties are a tangible asset, making it a relatively safer option than most.

Another advantage of real estate investment is that it acts as a hedge against inflation as it does not get affected by the external economic factors as much.

With Pakistan’s best resort-living gated community, Imarat Imarat Group of Companies offers an incredible opportunity starting from just Rs3.5 million.

This lucrative investment opportunity allows one to enjoy the ownership of a tangible asset at a prime location, with full ownership, and high returns which can appreciate over time.

2 and 3 bedroom condominiums

Pakistan’s first luxury condominiums provide an enhanced living experience, with green views unfolding before you to create a sustainable yet modern living environment.

Golf Floras brings you 2 and 3 bedroom luxurious condominiums. Avail an offer as per the need, demand and your family.

Price of 2 bedrooms, starting from Rs12,640,000

Price of 3 bedrooms, starting from Rs16,720,000

Easy claim and buyback policy

Investment with Imarat Group of Companies is undoubtedly a safe and secure opportunity.

An easy-claim and buyback policy is a guarantee that investors are constantly in search of while seeking investment opportunities. A pledge stating a 100% refund, is an offer that no one can refuse.

Investing in Golf Floras automatically enters both parties in an agreement to pay back 100% of the invested amount at any time of the client’s choosing.

An investment in real estate is always an ambitious decision. However, investing to avail the luxurious living option is a unique proposition that ensures a secure present as well as a promising future for your family.

State-of-the-art amenities

Redefine luxury living, this golfer’s paradise and natural nirvana offer exquisite amenities, with sprawling views of lush-green landscaping, making it the perfect place for residents to power their dreams and enjoy vibrant living.

The amenities include:

Imarat Greens Club – designed with magnificence and grandeur to provide better facilities than any other clubhouses in the country. It possesses an allure in a striking combination of sleek interiors with state-of-the-art décor that sets the bar high.

Smart home features

Concierge services

24-hour security and maintenance

Guest suites

Top-notch retail, recreational, educational and health facilities

Daycare facilities

Resort-style pool complex with fitness centre

Urban Oasis- a communal courtyard

Business centre

Sky garden – an elevated outdoor space with amenities

Moreover, the neighbourhood amenities include

Golf Course

Zoo

Park

Marquee

Nearby Cinema

Trail

Enjoy a festive ambience and celebrate life of tranquillity with the epitome of luxury, Golf Floras.