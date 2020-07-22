Here’s Why Punjab’s Coronavirus Testing Capacity Has Decreased in July

While the Coronavirus situation is improving across Pakistan, the overall testing capacity of Punjab has witnessed a decline in July, said the Health Minister Punjab, Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

However, Dr. Yasmin also explained the reason for this decrease in overall testing capacity during a talk show on a local news channel.

According to the minister, the Punjab government used to test every passenger before allowing them to enter the province alongside routine COVID-19 tests in designated testing facilities.

The provincial government recently decided to change its COVID-19 testing policy. Under the new policy, no passengers are being tested for the disease before entering Punjab.

This is why Punjab’s testing capacity and the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases have decreased in recent weeks, said Dr. Yasmin.

She concluded by saying that passengers are still being checked for Coronavirus symptoms. But only those who exhibit the symptoms of the disease are tested and quarantined.