OnePlus Launches Airpods Competitor at $80

Alongside the mid-range OnePlus Nord, the Chinese tech giant also launched its first pair of true wireless earbuds. These affordable earbuds made their first appearance when the OnePlus CEO Carl Pei wore them in MKBHD’s interview.

Unfortunately, the company has decided to keep things simple (too simple) with these earbuds. They don’t come with noise cancellation tech and ditch the silicon tips as well. Hence, listening to music or attending calls in a noisy area will just be inconvenient.

As far as the battery life is concerned, according to the company, the earbuds provide 7 hours of playback on their own and 30 hours of playback when coupled with the charging case, which is impressive. Moreover, OnePlus claims that users will get 10 hours of playback from just 10 minutes of charge, and a full charge should take around 80 minutes.

Key features

The earbuds are not completely disappointing. They come with support for Dolby Atmos, which will create a better surround sound experience when listening to compatible content. Moreover, the earbuds have an IPX4 water resistance rating. Hence, they will be resistant to sweat and light splashes of water.

But where the buds stumble is with touch controls. The controls on the OnePlus buds are hilariously inadequate, the only gesture they support is a double tap for forwarding tracks, for everything else users will have to do it on their phone directly.

Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus buds are available in gray, blue, and white colors. They will be available in the US, Europe and India by 4th August and will cost $79 / £79 / €89.