Pakistan Starts Exports of Jute Products to Different Countries

Pakistan has started exports of Jute products to several countries.

This was discussed in an internal strategy meeting, chaired by the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, to review the implementation of plans under the trade policy and other initiatives of the Ministry to promote geographical and product diversification to enhance the exports of Pakistan.

The meeting was held at the Ministry of Commerce today and attended by senior officers of the Ministry.

Talking about the diversification of products, Dawood said that the export of Jute from Pakistan is an inspiring success story as we have tapped into the markets of Egypt, Iraq, Malaysia, Turkey, Italy, Australia and New Zealand.

Dawood underscored that the Ministry of Commerce has a firm belief that reducing duties on raw materials reduces the anti export bias and enhances exports. He added that the export of Jute products from Pakistan is a good example that we can still compete, through the importation of raw jute, with countries like India and Bangladesh, who produce jute in abundance.

Underlining the principles of diversification, the Advisor stated that the export of Jute products is a key element in our product diversification policy, by placing emphasis on non-traditional exports. He further noted that geographical diversification policies are also showing signs of success as our Jute products have found new global markets.

It was briefed in the meeting that the duty on import of raw jute was brought down to zero in the fiscal budget 2019-20. In addition, the removal of Additional Customs Duties in the budget 2020-21 has made our jute industry more cost competitive.

As a result, more orders are being received from the international market and we are looking at an unprecedented rise in the growth of the Jute manufacturing industry. It was shared in the meeting that export sales of Jute products went up by 148% in terms of weight, fetching more than double foreign exchange in 2019-20, as compared to 2018-19.

At the end of the meeting, Razak Dawood appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Commerce as well as the exporters for the success of the trade policy of the Government. He noted that albeit the exports are small but important and these numbers would improve in all likelihood, while the Jute manufacturing would continue to create more jobs for thousands of Pakistanis.