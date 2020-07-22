PIA Has Saved Billions by Switching to the New IT System

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) saved at least two billion rupees in the last two years by switching over to the new IT system for reservation, flight operations, and accounting.

The national airline had acquired services of a Turkish IT company, HITIT Computer Services, after getting rid of decades-old American system ‘Sabre’ working since 1997.

The new system came into use in 2018, and since then, the national carrier has saved up to Rs. 2 billion.

The new system has significantly improved website functionality and has made online booking more convenient for the public.

The HITIT’s ‘Crane Solutions’ is used for the airline’s reservations, inventory control, ticketing and check-in procedures, flight operations, schedule, revenue management, accounting, and crew management.

At the time of launching, the then-PIA spokesperson had announced that the new IT solution will not only improve efficiency but will also be cost-effective.