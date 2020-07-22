PM Khan Invites Sheikh Hasina Wajid to Visit Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Hasina Wajid, and extended a cordial invitation to visit Pakistan as soon as the coronavirus situation is over.

The two dignitaries exchanged views on how to deal with the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Offering condolences on the loss of lives due to COVID-19 in Bangladesh, PM Khan commended measures taken by Bangladeshi leadership to stem the spread.

Khan apprised PM Hasina Wajid of his government’s smart lockdown strategy and how it has saved both lives and livelihood of the masses. He also discussed his idea of the Global Initiative on Debt Relief for developing countries.

The premier also extended Imran Khan extended sympathies on the material and human losses due to recent flooding in Bangladesh and prayed for the early recovery of the people affected by the natural calamity.

Prime Minister highlighted that Pakistan desires closer ties with fraternal Bangladesh and underlined the importance of regular bilateral contacts and people to people exchanges.

Pakistan is committed to deepening relations with Bangladesh based on mutual trust, respect, and sovereign equality.

Khan also put forward Pakistan’s perspective on the grave situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and stressed the importance of peaceful resolution of the decades-old conflict.