PM Khan’s Billion Tree Project Receives Global Appreciation

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project has been acknowledged internationally as several global environmental organizations acknowledged his efforts in a letter.

The letter was written by representatives of climate change organizations in the United States and France and was discussed during a cabinet meeting.

PM’s aide on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam read out the letter during the meeting that praised Khan’s efforts for a better and cleaner global environment. It noted that implementing Imran Khan’s vision will help save the world from environmental disasters.

Continuing a plantation drive even during the pandemic situation is a laudable act. It added that the drive will be helpful in resolving multiple issues of unemployment, climate change, and water scarcity.

It added that Khan’s efforts have laid the foundation for a green economy.

Discussing the letter, the premier lauded efforts of concerned ministries and departments, including climate change, water resources, and foreign affairs. He also congratulated Sania Nishtar for the success of the Ehsaas program.

This way towards success should continue unhindered.

In November last year, Japanese ambassador Kuninori Matsuda also appreciated the billion tree tsunami project of the government.