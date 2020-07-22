Punjab University Releases Date Sheet for BA & BSc Part-II Online Exams

In a recent development, and much to the worry and displeasure of the Punjab University’s BA and BSc part 2 students, Punjab University has announced via their social media account and official website, the release of the date sheet for the written examination of BA/BSc/Associate Degree Arts/Science Part-II. The exams are to be held online from August till September 2020.

The website also states that all the details of the examination shall be shared with the students via Email in the next 24 hours. And for those who have not yet registered their Email addresses on the institute’s official website, can do so by visiting www.pu.edu.pk and register their e-mail addresses through the university’s online portal.

The exams are set to commence from 5th of August, 2020, which is, unfortunately, right after Eid-ul-Azha, and shall continue on till the 4th of September 2020, which makes for a span of the entire month of exams for the BA and BSc students.

Also, there are going to be four groups in a day, each of whom shall be given 01:30 hour’s time limit. This implies that the first group exam shall continue from 08:30 am to 10:00 am, second group from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm, third group from 02:00 pm to 03:30 pm and fourth group from 04:30 pm to 06:00 pm. Furthermore, the time allowed for the exams of Botany, Chemistry, Zoology, Genetics, Bio-Chemistry , Fine Arts & Music shall be 45 minutes.

Owing to the prevailing situation, it is still not safe to have multiple students sit in a single room together for the examination. Which is why Punjab University has resorted to the online examination this year.