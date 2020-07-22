TikTok Replies to PTA’s Warning

On July 20, 2020, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority blocked Bigo Live, a live-streaming application, in view of complaints regarding ‘immoral, obscene, negative and vulgar content’ being promoted on the platform. The ban was followed by a final warning to TikTok stating that if the application does not comply with the country’s social moderation rules and does not ‘control obscenity, vulgarity, and immorality,’ it will be blocked soon as well.

Press Release: Number of complaints had been received from different segments of the society against immoral, obscene & vulgar content on social media applications particularly Tik Tok and Bigo, & their extremely negative effects on the society in general & youth in particular. pic.twitter.com/Zow1EuLj4N — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) July 20, 2020

In response to PTA’s warning, the Chinese application issued a statement explaining how it already has an extensive content filtration algorithm in place.

The statement says:

We deploy a combination of technologies and moderation strategies to detect and review problematic content that violates our terms of use and comprehensive Community Guidelines and implement appropriate penalties, including removing videos and banning accounts. Based on our H2 2019 data (July 1 – December 31, 2019) from our Transparency Report, our moderation system proactively caught and removed 98.2% of videos before a user reported them; of the total videos removed, 89.4% were taken down before these videos received any views.

According to TikTok, the platform has already removed 3,728,162 user videos that were found in violation of regulations from Pakistan from July 1 to December 31, 2019. TikTok also offers its users a number of controls, tools, and privacy settings to report inappropriate content.

In other news, Justice Qazi Amin, after hearing a bail plea of an accused, has hinted at banning YouTube in Pakistan once again.

