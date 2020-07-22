ZoobiaMeer Trends After Brother’s Video of Beating His Mother Goes Viral

In an incident of domestic violence in Rawalpindi, a son beat up his mother and sister as her wife recorded the video of the horrendous act.

The video is making rounds on social media platforms as users bash the monster who raised hands on his mother, Gulnaz Bibi, because of his wife.

According to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Sahfqaat, the culprit, identified as Arslan Qureshi, ‘is being arrested by Rawalpindi Police’ after he ran away with important documents and cash. The incident took place in Sadiqabad, Rawalpindi.

It's in Pindi. He is being arrested by @RwpPolice https://t.co/84TNkQ5KVX — Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) July 21, 2020

Here’s what people are saying about the matter:

Ya Allah… I don't have words… At all…cant post tht video.. deleted it… Oh my God…deepest corner of hell awaits this demon who raised his hands on his old mother… DEEPEST MOST ROTTEN CORNER OF HELL #zoobiameer — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) July 21, 2020

Just saw the glimpse of that guy beating his mother and couldn’t take that video for more than few seconds. How can anyone do that is beyond my understanding but one thing is for sure and that’s this duniya and akhirat for that couple is over#zoobiameer pic.twitter.com/vOjPRJJF7d — Hanzi (@Hanzi82) July 21, 2020

Statement of Zoobia Meer whose brother beat her mother over property and cash! See previous video… Punjab Police refusing to register FIR!!! Shame on them! Shame on the brother! Qyammat is near!#ZoobiaMeer @OfficialDPRPP @PunjabPoliceCPO pic.twitter.com/sbosIdOO49 — Sherry Khan (@SherryKhanPK) July 21, 2020

#zoobiameer

astagfirullah! I have never seen such a lousy man .God will surely punish you pic.twitter.com/RdBdtdEDyX — عثمان گجر (@shn573) July 21, 2020

This is happening every other day, We saw a principal rape a kid, A woman being sold and now a mother and her daughter beaten by her own son.

We seriously need some Islamic punishments otherwise this will become normal.

Please @ImranKhanPTI introduce those laws.#zoobiameer pic.twitter.com/YC4QJSwwgB — MALIK SHOZAB HASSAN (@Shozicious) July 21, 2020

Just saw a trending video of Zoobia Meer's brother beating her mother and sister mercilessly while his wife accompanying him and I'm literally trembling and shaking. These bastards deserves to be sentenced with death. @ShireenMazari1 Baji take action!!#ZoobiaMeer pic.twitter.com/RyPbbPZpLA — Můñęĕb Ûř Řęhmąň (@Muneeb_0624) July 21, 2020

Take action @ShireenMazari1

If ure done sith ur slumber party ! I say you take action NOW ! NOW is the time to show you actually care for the rights…

#zoobiameer — Lyba Chauhan🍁 (@Superrrr_Novaa) July 21, 2020

We are living in the society where nobody cares about his jannah for just temporary properties and money

I request to prime minister @ImranKhanPTI please take strict action on it which he deserve#zoobiameer pic.twitter.com/hzu4ThTE9K — Ammaar Butt (@butt_ammaar) July 21, 2020

And that unfortunate man was ruining his hereafter and lost his jannah.. #zoobiameer pic.twitter.com/y3Z4k9UowF — Bina_T (@BinaTinn) July 21, 2020

The other side of story, Arsalan's wife latest statement.#zoobiameer pic.twitter.com/UiPpyf7vHr — Humza Awanwala (@hmzspeaks) July 21, 2020

#pakistan No fear, no care and no respect for parents 😔 RIP HUMANITY

#zoobiameer pic.twitter.com/psgZDfzcDz — Shifa (@Shifashah1460) July 21, 2020

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.