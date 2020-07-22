#ZoobiaMeer Trends After Brother’s Video of Beating His Mother Goes Viral

Posted 1 hour ago by Sajawal Rehman

In an incident of domestic violence in Rawalpindi, a son beat up his mother and sister as her wife recorded the video of the horrendous act.

The video is making rounds on social media platforms as users bash the monster who raised hands on his mother, Gulnaz Bibi, because of his wife.

According to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Sahfqaat, the culprit, identified as Arslan Qureshi, ‘is being arrested by Rawalpindi Police’ after he ran away with important documents and cash. The incident took place in Sadiqabad, Rawalpindi.

Here’s what people are saying about the matter:

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.

