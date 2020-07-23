Asus ROG Phone 3 is Jam Packed With Specs & Features

The Asus Rog Phone has returned once again with its third iteration as the most powerful Android phone to date. Just like last year, every specification has been maxed out to bring the ultimate smartphone gaming experience. The Rog 3 packs a ton of accessories and gaming styles and nearly everything is completely customizable including chip clockspeed, screen performance, audio, charging, etc.

Let’s have a look.

Design and Display

The display still features classical top and bottom bezels and the stereo speakers are there as well, they just don’t have a color accent anymore so they are harder to notice. The 6.6″ AMOLED display has 1080p resolution and an insanely smooth 144Hz refresh rate that can be switched between 120Hz, 90Hz, and 60Hz to meet your needs, something that Samsung couldn’t do on its flagships. The fingerprint sensor is located under the display and is fairly quick.

The back has slightly toned down gamer aesthetics but the same ROG logo with RGB functionality just above the “Republic of Gamers” text. There is now an additional camera lens as well, making it a triple camera setup.

The ultrasonic shoulder buttons for gaming are even more customizable than before. Each button can be configured into two different buttons and these can be used as slide gestures to adjust camera angles in video games.

Accesories

This time, the AeroActive Cooler 3 has been included in the box to keep things cool while gaming. The fan blows on the heat vent at the back of the phone at the enlarged copper heat sink which is 6 times larger than the Rog Phone 2. It also has a USB C port and a headphone jack for more attachables.

The Rog Kunai controller has been redesigned. Other than the redesign you can see above, the grips are detachabale this time and there is now a carrying case in the package to make it more portable than before.

The new TwinView Dock 3 has been enhanced to match the phone’s screen, meaning another 6.6″ AMOLED with 144Hz refresh rate. It can be used with games that have dual-screen support or to keep an eye on the chat while you stream. It comes with its own 5,000 mAh battery to extend playtime.

As always, there is also a Professional Dock that has several USB ports, an ethernet port, and an HDMI port.

Internals and Storage

The Rog Phone 3 is one of the first Android phones to boast the overclocked Snapdragon 865 chipset, better known as the Snapdragon 865+. Its the first SoC to have its CPU hit 3.09 GHz and this is combined with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1. Do note that there are going to be regional variations in terms of memory configurations.

The device boots Android 10 fresh out of the box and gives you the option to choose between two launchers, Zen UI and ROG UI. The ROG launcher has been customized more towards gaming needs while Zen UI is more oriented towards a conventional smartphone.

Cameras

As mentioned before, Asus has finally added a third camera to the primary cam setup, which is a 5MP lens for closeup photography. The main sensor has been bumped up to 64MP while the 13MP ultrawide unit remains the same. This camera is capable of 8K video recording at 30FPS and 4K clips at up to 120 FPS. With that being said, camera performance has seen no real life improvements and might be the only downside of the otherwise unbeatable powerhouse.

The selfie camera is no different from before. It is a 24MP shooter that can record 1080p videos.

Battery and Pricing

Although the enormous 6,000 mAh battery cell comes with 30W fast charging, the charging speeds are fully customizable for those who worry about battery health. You can limit charging speed to 10W as well as cap the max charge at 8o to 90%.

The Asus Rog Phone 3 will start at €1,000 for the 12GB/512GB variant, while the maxed out 16GB/512GB model will cost €1,100. However, there is also a toned down Strix Edition with the standard Snapdragon 865 SoC and 8GB/256GB memory configuration that will go for €800.

Asus Rog Phone 3 Specifications