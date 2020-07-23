Digital Solutions Were Very Effective in Containing COVID-19: IT Minister

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque has said that digital solutions proved very effective to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The minister was chairing a briefing on initiatives of the National Information Technology Board (NITB) along with the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) to stop the spread of coronavirus through the use of information technology.

He appreciated both the teams of NITB and NCOC who are working together in the fight against the pandemic.

The minister was satisfied that the Coronavirus cases are declining in the country and the things are coming in the control.

He also appreciated the Pakistan Army who played a very important role in this crisis. Syed Amin Ul Haque said that NCOC led the front and took the nation away from the crisis.

Appreciating both NITB and NCOC, he said that there is great need of working together with the same zeal in the future.

He said that during the current crisis NCOC is the focus of people’s expectations.

The Federal Minister said that the Ministry of IT provided platforms to run the affairs of institutions and departments and for public awareness through technology and although the budget of the Ministry of IT is limited its performance is exemplary.

Federal Minister Syed Amin Ul Haque said that Prime Minister’s decision for smart lockdown played a very important role in stopping the spread of the virus in the country.

Earlier, CEO NITB Shahbahat Ali Shah briefed the Federal Minister for IT about the NITB’s projects including apps, dashboards, and portals. Federal Secretary Ministry of IT Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and senior officers of the Ministry were also present in the meeting