Federal Board Announces Special Examination Dates for Matric Students

In recent reports by the media, The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the dates for special examinations. The notification states that the special exams for Matric students shall commence from September 23rd, 2020. The final date for the submission of the admission form is August 10, 2020.

The form can be downloaded from FBISE’s official website. It was also mentioned in the notification that a fresh candidate shall not be allowed to participate in the special exams.

On Monday, FBISE had announced matriculation results, which allowed the students to advance to 10th grade based on their ninth-grade scores. Speaking about this development, Chairman Federal Board stated that the students have been promoted to the next level while bearing in mind the state protocols to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board toppers in the matric exams of the federal board were once again female students, namely, Manahil Aman from Army Public School (APS) and Nisha Yaqoob from the Model College, both of whom scored 1097 marks out of 1100.

Furthermore, coming in at the 2nd position were Fahim Abbas and Zartasha Abbasi who scored 1096 marks out of 1100 and on the 3rd position went to an astounding 11 candidates, all of whom scored 1096 marks out 0f 1100.

With the number of cases decreasing as of late, the situation seems to gradually be coming to a peaceful and safe state once more. Bearing that in mind, we should all expect the schools and colleges to reopen and the education sector to be restored soon.