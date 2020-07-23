First COVID-19 Vaccine Not Expected Until Early 2021

While there are 23 COVID-19 vaccines in different stages of clinical trials and 140 in pre-clinical trials at the moment, the first effective vaccine against Coronavirus infection cannot be expected until early 2021, World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.

During a press briefing, chairperson of WHO’s emergencies program, Mike Ryan, said that researchers all over the world are progressing at a remarkable pace to roll out effective vaccines to combat the COVID-19 infection. Ryan told that a working Coronavirus vaccine will be available in early 2021 if everything goes according to plan in clinical trials.

We’re making good progress. 4 vaccines are now in phase-III trials and none have failed, so far, in terms of safety or ability to generate an immune response. Realistically it is going to be the first part of next year before we start seeing people getting vaccinated.

In the meantime, it is imperative to curb the spread of the Coronavirus as daily confirmed cases are setting new records. 280,236 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, highest daily tally since the virus first broke out in late December last year.

Ryan added that WHO is working with governments and pharmaceutical companies all over the world to expand access to potential vaccines and to help scale-up production capacity. The agency is also striving to devise a formula to ensure fair distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine around the world.

Vaccines for this pandemic are not for the wealthy, they are not for the poor, they are for everybody.

Lastly, Ryan cautioned governments worldwide to defer plans to reopen schools until community transmission of Coronavirus is stemmed.