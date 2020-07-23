Govt Announces Three Days of Eid Holidays

The federal government has announced a short, three-day holiday on account of Eid ul Adha, which falls on August 01 (Saturday).

Prime Minister’s Aide for Political Communication, Dr. Shahbaz Gill, announced this on Thursday. He said that holidays will be observed from July 31 (Friday) to August 02 (Sunday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged masses not to repeat the mistake we made during Eid ul Fitr and observe Eid ul Adha with simplicity.

Meanwhile, the government has also issued detailed guidelines to control the spread of the coronavirus during the Eid holidays. The government has issued directives for strict implementation of the SOPs.

The official document has directed the general public, buyers or sellers of animals, and local administration, to maintain social distancing during the slaughter of animals, and Eid prayers.

Social visits at Eid and general family get-togethers should be avoided. Eid shopping should only be restricted to minimal essentials and crowding in markets is not advisable. The tradition of Eid embracing is likely to increase transmission so it should be avoided this Eid.

The government wants people to minimize travel during the Eid holidays as it is likely to fall within the peak period of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.