July 23rd: 1,763 New Cases, 32 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan yesterday reported 1,763 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours. mainly due to higher than usual number of cases from Sindh. A total of 22,408 tests were conducted during the reported period.

Of new cases, around 62% or 1,109 new cases were reported from Sindh only where Karachi reported 714 new cases in a single day. Hayderabad registered 95 cases during the time.

Punjab reported 313 new cases during last 24 hours, where Lahore reported 103 cases while Rawalpindi registered 17 new cases in a day.

KPK, Balochistan and Islamabad reported 230, 48 and 21 cases respectively.

Total number of recoveries reached 213,175 or 79.19% of total reported cases. Active cases dropped down to 50,307, a level we previously had on June 2nd, 2020.

Number of ICU admissions, across Pakistan, dropped to 1,382.