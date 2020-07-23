KP Govt Excuses Itself From Hosting PSL Matches in Peshawar Stadium

Peshawar’s Arbab Niaz Stadium is unlikely to host any Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in the coming season because the renovation work hasn’t been completed yet.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has excused itself from organizing PSL games in the stadium and has instead, proposed the cricket stadium in Hayatabad Sports Complex as a venue for the league.

Earlier, the Peshawar Zalmi owner, Javed Afridi, had congratulated the fans, adding that he has delivered on his promise of staging PSL matches in the provincial capital.

ALSO READ

PSL vs IPL: Peshawar Zalmi Owner Says West Indians Are Kings in Pakistan

According to the reports, PCB’s High-Performance Director, Nadeem Khan, along with the head of international player development, Saqlain Mushtaq, visited Arbab Niaz Stadium on Wednesday, where they were informed about the decision.

The construction work at the stadium was supposed to be completed by June this year, however, it has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pakistan Cricket Board will make the final decision after consultation whether the matches can be hosted in Hayatabad Sports Complex or not.

If Peshawar can host PSL matches, only Quetta Gladiators will be left without a home ground. According to the reports, Quetta Gladiators owner, Nadeem Omer, is making efforts to organize PSL in Quetta as well.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.