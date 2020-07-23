Lenovo Launches its First Ever Gaming Phone Taking on Xiaomi & Asus

The Asus ROG Phone 3 has another major competitor to look out for, the Lenovo Legion Duel, which is the Chinese company’s first gaming focused smartphone. Like the Rog Phone 3, it also maxes out on specifications such as the Snapdragon 865+, 144Hz display, but comes with a unique design of its own and much more aggresive price tag.

Design and Display

The Lenovo Legion Duel has a full-screen display and this is because it has a pop-up front camera, not on the top, but on the side so gamers can live stream themselves while playing, exactly like the recently released ROG Phone 3. It is a 6.65-inch AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling, and a built-in fingerprint sensor.

The primary camera setup is oddly placed in the middle of the rear panel, probably to make gripping the phone easier when gaming. These two camera lenses are on top of Lenovo’s gaming sub-brand Legion’s gaming aesthetics and two lines of text that say “stylish outside, savage inside”, it may not be to everyone’s taste though.

As with most gaming phones, this one also has pressure-sensitive side triggers, 4 mics for optimal sound recording, and a dual X-axis vibration motor which promises over 100 types of long vibration patterns.

Internals and Storage

On the inside, it features the Snapdragon 865+, making it one of the first to come with this SoC just like the Rog Phone 3. Other internals are identical to the Rog Phone 3 as well, for instance, up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. Unfortunately, there is no microSD card slot for storage expansion, but its not like anyone would run out of 512GB anytime soon on a phone.

On the software front, it comes with Android 10 and gaming oriented Legion OS from Lenovo.

Cameras

There are not many details available on the camera setup, but the main sensor is a 64MP wide-angle unit and the secondary lens is a 16MP ultrawide shooter. This camera can record video clips in 4K 60FPS.

The pop-up selfie camera is a 20MP shooter that can also record 4K videos, but these are limited to 30 FPS.

Battery and Pricing

One of the biggest highlights of this device is its fast charging capability. The Lenovo Legion Duel is now the fastest charging phone in the world with its 90W power rating that can fill up the 5,000 mAh battery from 0 to 100% in only 30 minutes.

However, the biggest selling point of the Lenovo Legion Duel is its low price tag. Unlike most other gaming phones, this one will start at only $500 for the 8/128GB variant. However, maxing out the memory configuration (16GB/512GB) will cost you $857.

