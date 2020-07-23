Met Office Predicts Heavy Rains in Karachi This Weekend

Karachi may receive heavy rain and thunderstorms between July 26 and 27, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). PMD chief, Sardar Sarfaraz, said that the third spell of monsoon will enter the city late on July 25.

A low-pressure area is expected in India’s Gujrat on July 24 and, like the previous two spells, would enter Pakistan through Indian Rann of Kutch.

The precipitation may affect the southwestern wind of the sea, he said.

Rains have wreaked havoc in Karachi over the past couple of weeks, causing deaths, hours-long load shedding, and flooding.

The port city received the first spell of monsoon on July 7, causing a power outage for several hours, and traffic jams on almost every major route. At least six people died in rain-related incidents and several roads and buildings were damaged due to urban flooding.

On July 18, the second spell of heavy rain hit the metropolis which led to the deaths of two more people, including a policeman. The city suffered similar losses, including traffic jams, flooding of roads, and damage to infrastructure.