Pakistan Gets Its Third Airspace Region Under Navigation Plan 2025

On Wednesday, the CAA included Islamabad Region as another area control center (ACC), third after Karachi and Lahore, which previously had even control sectors of the Pakistan airspace divided into two Flight Information Regions (FIRs).

The secretary aviation inaugurated the new facility on July 22 (yesterday). He said that the addition of the new region will help in the improvement of safety and air traffic control.

The airspace and flight sector is equipped with modern technology as per international standards.

The Air Navigation Plan is to be completed in different phases. It aims to increase Pakistan’s airspace sectors to 14. Under the plan, control towers are being equipped with modern technology.

The move will help the aviation sector as it expects an increase in flights from Europe, Canada, and the Gulf States, sources added.

Sources familiar with the development said that the authority has already installed six modern radar systems across the country.