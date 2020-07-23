Pakistan Has The 4th Lowest COVID-19 Transmission Rate in The World

Pakistan’s efforts to stem the transmission of the novel coronavirus have been recognized by the reputable Imperial College London (ICL), as the institution has ranked the country at 4th lowest in terms of person-to-person COVID-19 transmission.

According to a recently published report, Pakistan’s COVID-19 transmission rate has seen a gradual decline and currently stands between the range of 0.52-0.83. The lower the rate of transmission, the slow the infection spreads.

ICL researchers have placed Portugal at the top for having the lowest rate of Coronavirus transmission in the world followed by Germany at 2nd and Nigeria at 3rd place.

Pakistan’s per capita rate of transmission stands at 0.73 according to the latest statistics.

ICL researchers have also highlighted the downward trajectory of deaths related to the virus in Pakistan. They termed the declining death rate as a positive sign and a testament to the efforts of the Pakistani government to contain the spread of the disease.

Last week, 371 people lost their lives in Pakistan due to the pandemic. ICL researchers are hopeful that COVID-19 deaths in Pakistan would remain between 247 and 329 during the current week.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has confirmed 1,763 new cases out of 22,408 tests taken and 32 deaths. 2,707 people recovered from the infection yesterday as well.

So far, Pakistan has reported 269,191 cases of Coronavirus and carried out 1,799,290 tests since 26 February, the day the country confirmed its first case. 213,175 patients have recovered from the infection while 50,307 are active cases, with 1,382 in critical condition. Whereas, 5,709 people have succumbed to the Coronavirus in Pakistan to this day.