Punjab Govt to Open Restaurants & Marriage Halls Under Strict SOPs

Punjab government has decided to reopen restaurants and marriage halls following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Provincial Minister for Commerce, Mian Aslam Iqbal, announced this on Wednesday and said that the restaurants will be allowed to reopen after Eid ul Adha, whereas marriage halls will be opened in the first week of September.

He added that the provincial government is preparing SOPs, which will be sent to the federal government before Eid. Any decision in this regard will be taken with the approval of the federation, he added.

The government has also announced a tentative date to open schools and colleges from mid-September, depending on the coronavirus situation.

However, All Pakistan Private Schools Association has rejected the government’s decision saying that schools can’t bear any further delays.

Earlier this week, the association announced to reopen schools from 15th August and threatened to protest in Islamabad if the government stopped them.