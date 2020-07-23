Reason Launches Striker Android LED TV with Extraordinarily Unbelievable Features

E-commerce is changing the market landscape all around the world. The tremendous growth potential as well as the increase in the ratio of online shoppers, while not as much as in developed countries, are still steadily increase within the hour. The emerging digital culture is fresh, different, and more or less, a breath of fresh air for the shoppers.

Reason by Orient is one such brand in Pakistan that was launched as a D2C (Direct to Consumer) brand and has been working hard to cater to the online shopper in the niche of consumer electronics. The idea of the brand combined with the performance of the past six months has been exemplary.

Direct communication with the consumer through social and virtual channels has been a great help in getting the right to what the consumer wants and needs from the manufacturer.

The Launch of Reason’s Smart LED TV

Following the promise of keeping consumer needs above everything else, Reason launched its first Android LED TV recently. The latest addition to the brand’s line-up of existing traditional LED’s has been a much-requested step as the trust of the shopper with the brand has grown remarkably.

Striker, the Smart LED TV is now available on Reason’s online web store along with an amazing early bird discount for the first few consumers. The Striker is the perfect amalgamation of smart features, beautiful design, exceptional contrasts, and impeccable details.

What’s most unique about the LED TV are additional features like SRS theater sound, Wide color enhancer, and sharp, crisp picture due to the HD (High Definition) technology that comes with noise cancellation. The idea behind the LED TV is to transform user experience with an unparalleled and magnificent life-like picture quality and experience.

This new addition to the range of LED TV’s is designed with the millennials and the modern user in mind. The processor action, vast internal memory, and enhanced features have all been added for smooth, lag-free gaming and viewing of online curated content.

On the built-in application front, the LED TV comes with Netflix, YouTube, Google Play, and TV Assistant following the trend of content consumption by and large. Other features of note also include multiple connectivity options including Mira-Cast, HDMI Ports, USB Ports as well as screen mirroring that will also allow the user to use their smart LED TVs as computers as well as mobiles.

Price and Availability

The Striker is available on Reason’s online store in two distinct sizes: 32-inch and 40-inch. It comes with two years of panel warranty and service/parts warranty of one year at only Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 36,999 for the 32″ and 40″ variants respectively.