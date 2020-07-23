Twitterati in Fumes Over Possible #YouTubeBanInPakistan

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has hinted at banning YouTube in the country over unregulated content and the prospect has not sat well with the young generation.

Tania Aidrus, the head of the Digital Pakistan initiative, has said that banning YouTube is not the solution, adding that the platform is allowing many to make a decent livelihood.

Banning a platform like YouTube is not a solution. The 3 years when YouTube was banned in Pakistan it held back our content creator ecosystem which has just started to flourish now, creating employment opportunities for thousands.

Celebrities, content creators, and students alike have opposed the ban and this is the reason why #YoutubeBanInPakistan is trending on Twitter. Everyone’s voicing their concerns over the possible ban. Let’s have a look at what people are saying:

#YoutubeBanInPakistan

Banning youtube Is foolish & unacceptable decision. I say why they don't ban only those channels which show bad materials why they are baning whole youtube.? pic.twitter.com/TqFbP1vgAf — Farwakhan (@fk__farwa) July 23, 2020

After Hearing the news about #YoutubeBanInPakistan #Youtuber thinking about Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/Js7dHJlNlw — Zeeshan Zafar (@Ze_356) July 23, 2020

#youtubeismyteacher Because i learn new things from youtube on Daily basis.@ImranKhanPTI#YoutubeBanInPakistan — Syed Junaid Hussain (@junaidhusain96) July 23, 2020

#YoutubeBanInPakistan

LET me remind you that 5 years ago you did the same mistake. The GOV cant provide jobs but take away from people@ImranKhanPTI @fawadchaudhry @ZakaWaqar — Hamza (@Hamza78463066) July 23, 2020

#YoutubeBanInPakistan

Pakistan comes first, Youtube must be regulated under the laws of Pakistan. Doesn't matter what the end result is. But, Pakistan comes first. pic.twitter.com/qw7wDS4nZ3 — Abdullah Bin Waqas Khan (@AbdullahBinWaq2) July 23, 2020

If the library-has two bad books throw them away but don’t burn the whole library. Digital pakistan is the future

Supreme Court judges having LLb can’t understand this Kindly focus on 2 million cases pending in courts#copied#YouTubeban#YoutubeBanInPakistan pic.twitter.com/DsdYbdgl2Q — Zeeshan Ramzan (@Zeeshan12842447) July 23, 2020

On a lighter note:

Every Pakistani Youtuber talking about #YoutubeBanInPakistan

Me with 20 subscribers 😎 pic.twitter.com/jGuNBxZbHy — Muhammad Tayyab (@Tayyab_71697) July 23, 2020

