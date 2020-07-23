Twitterati in Fumes Over Possible #YouTubeBanInPakistan

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has hinted at banning YouTube in the country over unregulated content and the prospect has not sat well with the young generation.

Tania Aidrus, the head of the Digital Pakistan initiative, has said that banning YouTube is not the solution, adding that the platform is allowing many to make a decent livelihood.

Banning a platform like YouTube is not a solution. The 3 years when YouTube was banned in Pakistan it held back our content creator ecosystem which has just started to flourish now, creating employment opportunities for thousands.

Celebrities, content creators, and students alike have opposed the ban and this is the reason why #YoutubeBanInPakistan is trending on Twitter. Everyone’s voicing their concerns over the possible ban. Let’s have a look at what people are saying:

On a lighter note:

