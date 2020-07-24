Here’s Why Twitter is Thanking Waqar Zaka

The Islamabad High Court has finally decided to unban PUBG Mobile in Pakistan, declaring Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) earlier decision null and void.

The battle royale game lovers are ecstatic at the decision as they have put in a lot of effort on social media campaigns ever since the ban on 1st July. PTA banned the game after receiving complaints from parents, Punjab Police, and other segments of the society, terming the game injurious for health and wastage of time.

ALSO READ

Court to Make the Final Decision on PUBG Ban: IT Minister

A prominent name in almost all of the social media campaigns to get the game unbanned in the country was Waqar Zaka. According to social media users, the controversial television host has played a big role in raising the youth’s voice at the top level.

Waqar Zaka has also urged the youth to ask for a resignation from IT Minister, Syed Aminul Haque, for his incompetence and failing to raise voice against the ban.

As I announced after PTA Press release , I never post information without research but Now IT Minister should leave, don't go on LOLLIPOPS of Ministers posting tweets in favour of #PUBG https://t.co/vQ40QtPb6u #PUBG #ITMinisterResignKaro — Waqar Zaka (@ZakaWaqar) July 24, 2020

The game lovers are thanking him for his efforts with the #thankyouwaqarzaka trend on Twitter.

Let’s have a look at some of those messages:

Let me present U

One Man Army,

The man who played solo vs squad against PTA,

The man who gave them headshots with AWM,

None other than @ZakaWaqar.

Retweet this or use this hashtag to thank him.#thankyouwaqarzaka pic.twitter.com/Esq0nOzZtL — Maryam (@ghabranaNiHaii) July 24, 2020

Your efforts have been outstanding for revival of the game. Hats off.

All the power to you and Technology Movement Pakistan.#ThankYouWaqarZaka pic.twitter.com/HcvtVTLZre — That One Guy (@theconjuringguy) July 24, 2020

Thank you @ZakaWaqar we youth are with you in everything🤩🤩🤩🤩#ThankYouWaqarzaka

However @SyedAminulHaque resign your self we don't want ministers like you #ITMinisterResignKaro pic.twitter.com/GlKSxczbbv — Raza Kashif (@razakashifrk) July 24, 2020

Finally, the day has come we have been waiting for. No doubt many people did efforts to unban this game but the most hardworking person i have ever seen in this regard is @ZakaWaqar.

We should make trend #ThankYouWaqarZaka . He deserves this pic.twitter.com/d5rNsndjOw — Islo Boy (@pyarkitalash) July 24, 2020

You may hate him but we should appreciate him for his efforts. @ZakaWaqar is the biggest reason of unbanned PUBG in Pakistan. His struggle for PUBG issue is really respectable. 👏👏#thankyouwaqarzaka pic.twitter.com/7663VmgC3W — Shanzé Malik (@ShanzeMalik07) July 24, 2020

Finally pubg is unbanned.I specially want to thank waqar zaka for the effort he has done for unbanning https://t.co/GwmAWM1NPx you waqar bhai😘.We need people like @ZakaWaqar.I also want to thank Ahmed gaming.He has also done very much effort.#Thankyouwaqarzaka pic.twitter.com/MmlOM6VQSe — hamzakhan9110 (@hamzakhan91101) July 24, 2020

Now it’s time for these old thick skulls to retire and give way to someone young like @ZakaWaqar who actually knows about tech unlike these buddhi roohen who don’t know shit about it.#ITMINISTERWAQARZAKA #ITMinisterResignKaro#THANKYOUWAQARZAKA pic.twitter.com/MehkdpyaRv — Hamza Ali (@HamzaAli1717) July 24, 2020

Thank you @ZakaWaqar for your precious time and support ❤️🙏 love you man 💕 huge respect ✌🏻#thankyouwaqarzaka — Ramish Ali (@RamishA18671421) July 24, 2020

Thankyou Islamabad High Court @ZakaWaqar also thanks to you Sir…Apki Mehnat Rang ly ai ❤️ You support the Youth of Pakistan ❤️ Again Thankyou Sir ✌️💜Gaming is not the Crime #ThankyouWaqarZaka Make this Trend no .1 #ThankyouWaqarZaka — Muhammad Zain 🇵🇰 (@Muhamma73205095) July 24, 2020

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.