Here’s Why Twitter is Thanking Waqar Zaka

Posted 2 hours ago by Sajawal Rehman

The Islamabad High Court has finally decided to unban PUBG Mobile in Pakistan, declaring Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) earlier decision null and void.

The battle royale game lovers are ecstatic at the decision as they have put in a lot of effort on social media campaigns ever since the ban on 1st July. PTA banned the game after receiving complaints from parents, Punjab Police, and other segments of the society, terming the game injurious for health and wastage of time.

A prominent name in almost all of the social media campaigns to get the game unbanned in the country was Waqar Zaka. According to social media users, the controversial television host has played a big role in raising the youth’s voice at the top level.

Waqar Zaka has also urged the youth to ask for a resignation from IT Minister, Syed Aminul Haque, for his incompetence and failing to raise voice against the ban.

The game lovers are thanking him for his efforts with the #thankyouwaqarzaka trend on Twitter.

Let’s have a look at some of those messages:

