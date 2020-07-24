Intel in Serious Trouble With 7nm Chips

After years of delay, the American chipmaker Intel launched its 10nm chips on the market in 2019. The company is facing similar delays with its upcoming 7 nm chipsets as well.

Along with the release of its Q2 2020 earnings report, Intel delivered bad news to its investors, announcing that its plans for 7nm chips have slipped another six months, which means the yields are now running one year behind the original projections. Originally, the Intel 7 nm process chipsets were planned to arrive by the end of 2021. This delay has pushed the approximate arrival to the end of 2022 or early 2023.

According to the report, the company has identified a defect in the chipset under discussion. This mode caused yield degradation issues; hence the company has invested in contingency plans, which means they are relying on third-party foundries now.

For comparison, Intel’s rival AMD has already been outputting its own Ryzen 4000 chips based on its 7nm architecture for months and plans on launching its 5nm Genoa processors by the end of 2022.

However, it’s not all bad news for Intel and its investors. The chipmaker is on track to release its 11th Gen Tiger Lake chips for the 10th Gen Ice Lake lineup for laptops later this year. These chipsets will come with Intel’s much-hyped Xe graphics. Due to the delay in the 7nm process chipsets, we can expect to see plenty more 10nm products released in the coming years.