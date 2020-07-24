July 24th: 1,209 New Cases, 54 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan yesterday reported a total of 1,209 new coronavirus cases across the country with a total of around 22K tests conducted in last 24 hours.

Test to positive case ratio remained 5.49%, down from some 25% during mid-June.

Of new cases, more than half or 670 cases were reported from Sindh only. Punjab reported 294 new cases during the last 24 hours.

KP, Islamabad and Balochistan added 145, 44 and 6 new cases respectively.

A total of 6,608 patients recovered from the viral infection yesterday to take total recoveries to 219,783 or 81.28% of all reported cases.

With 5,763 deaths, number of active cases dropped down to 44,854 — a level we previously were on May 31st, 2020.

Number of ICU admissions also dropped to 1,316, down from 1,382 ICU admissions yesterday.