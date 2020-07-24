Multiple Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Will be Required to Kill the Virus, Bill Gates Warns

Microsoft founder, Bill Gates has warned that any COVID-19 vaccine would only prove effective after multiple doses.

Gates has expressed confidence in the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to find a safe and effective vaccine but said that it will take a number of doses to wipe the virus out completely.

ALSO READ

South Karachi District to Become Completely Wireless Soon

He added that closure of schools has been his biggest concern after deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It seems impossible for some schools to resume normal academic process until the fall of 2021 due to the abysmal handling of Coronavirus outbreak by the Trump administration. As a result, the 2021 academic year now hangs in balance.

Gates said that the key to curbing the transmission of Coronavirus is social distancing, wearing masks, developing a vaccine. However, Trump administration didn’t take into account the infection risk while calculating the economic benefits of easing lockdown restrictions.

Some of Trump’s policies have been a mistake. Not encouraging people to wear face masks and reopening businesses – the economic benefit versus the infection risk – a lot of policies like that made it a mistake.

Gates has so far donated $300 million to several initiatives for enabling schools to shift the academic process to online as the Coronavirus continues to wreak devastation all across the US.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Has The 4th Lowest COVID-19 Transmission Rate in The World

He noted that schools in inner cities are faced with an acute shortage of resources. In comparison, schools in suburban areas and private schools have fared well in transferring the learning process online. Trump administration must help inner-city schools to assist them in shifting the academic process online.

Gates said that the Coronavirus outbreak in the US will be hopefully under control enough by fall 2021 to ease lockdown restrictions. The challenge then will be to get the teachers and staff in and avoid them being a source of infection when they go back to their households.