NEPRA Holds K-Electric Responsible Over Failure to Provide Electricity to Karachi

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) held K-Electric responsible for failing to ensure the maintenance of its power plant despite charging from the consumers for the job.

After receiving so many complaints about excessive load-shedding, the regulatory body launched an investigation against K-Electric. In light of the findings of the investigation committee, NEPRA issued a show-cause notice to the city’s lone power supplier.

The notice blamed K-Electric for an excessive load shedding of 12 to 24 hours. The investigation found that K-Electric’s Bin Qasim Plant 1 lacked oil storage facility of up to 120,000-ton furnace oil.

The committee noted that the power company could have distributed additional 250-megawatt electricity had it ensured proper maintenance of its plants.

The power company was already allowed to charge Rs. 25 billion from consumers in the name of plant maintenance. However, it did not carry out the maintenance works.

The notice highlighted that K-Electric failed to establish another power plant with a capacity of 900 megawatts by December 2019. The company was allowed to charge consumers for generating an amount of up to Rs. 730 million in this regard.

The power regulator also accused K-Electric of not informing oil companies of its fuel needs for July one month ahead (in May), and neither did it sign a long-term agreement with SSGC for gas supply.

The notice has sought a response from K-Electric in 15 days. The company may face hefty fines in case of non-compliance.