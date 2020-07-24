Pakistan’s Intra-Squad Match in England Gets First-class Status

Pakistan touring squads four-day match starting today (Friday) at Derby, England has been granted a first-class status. All the rules and regulations of top-level cricket will be followed in the match.

This has been confirmed by the media manager of PCB, Raza Kitchlew. “This will be an official first-class match as all records will be registered. This will be the only first-class match Pakistan are to play ahead of the start of the Test series against England.”

Pakistan squad has been divided into 2 teams (Green and White) of 14 and 15 players each and will go head to head in Derby today.

ALSO READ

Entire Pakistan Gets Upset When Fawad Alam is Not Selected: Former Cricketer

PCB Green: Azhar Ali ©, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah

PCB White: Sarfaraz Ahmed ©, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Musa Khan, Sohail Khan and Usman Khan Shinwari

ALSO READ

Alarms Raised as A Pakistani Player Tests Positive for COVID-19 While in England

The match will be a typical four-day first-class match, with 90 overs per day with lunch and tea breaks. Prior to this, Pakistan squad played a four-day match at Worcester without the official first-class status, but this time around in order to increase the competitiveness, PCB has decided to make this an official first-class match.

Raza Kitchlew added “After Eidul Azha, not enough time will be at management’s disposal to organise the match. So it is the best time to put the aspirants into first-class match to gain knowledge as to what they would be up to during the Test series”.