PCB to Bring Foreign Players to Pakistan’s Domestic Teams

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is aiming to invite foreign cricketers to play alongside local cricketers in the domestic circuit. PCB Chairman, Ehsan Mani, said this in a podcast with cricket historians, Peter Oborne and Richard Heller.

One of the things we are going to do with our first-class cricket is to encourage one or two overseas players to come and play.

The former ICC President said that the board is committed to elevating the standard of domestic cricket in Pakistan, so much so that foreign cricketers find it a lucrative opportunity to play alongside local cricketers.

It is great for our players to be playing with the international players and that’s not going to happen overnight. We are working to take our first-class cricket to a complete different level and have it so competitive and so attractive for overseas players that they wish and keen to be part of it.

A number of cricketing nations including Australia, England, and South Africa involve foreign cricketers in their domestic cricket competitions to enhance the competitiveness of the players as well as the tournaments. Talking about the new domestic system, Mani said that it provides more opportunities for former cricketers and offers a clear pathway for youngsters.

