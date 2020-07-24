Petroleum Companies Refuse to Cooperate With Investigation on Recent Petrol Crisis

Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of multiple petroleum companies nominated in the petrol crisis case have refused to appear before the investigation team carrying out the probe.

According to details, a district and sessions court in Karachi is hearing a case on the recent artificial shortage, hoarding, and black marketing of petroleum products.

ALSO READ

Pakistani Researchers Uncover Secret Data Sharing By 16 Facebook Apps

The FIR of the case was lodged in Jackson police station by member fuel price committee of the petroleum division at the directives of DG Oil. CEOs of major oil companies including CEO of Gas & Oil (GO) Pakistan Limited were nominated in the FIR.

During the hearing, the judge inquired why the police has yet to conclude the investigation into the matter.

To this, the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case apprised the court that CEOs of oil and gas companies have not only rejected to appear before the team but they have also obtained pre-arrest bails from courts.

ALSO READ

Facebook Has Knowingly Allowed Racism On the Platform For Years

The IO asked the court for an extension to complete the investigation towards the end of the hearing.

As a result, the judge granted an extension of 4 days to the IO and directed to submit the complete investigation report and challan on the next hearing.