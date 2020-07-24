Samsung Galaxy A11 Video Review – Does Justice to the Price Tag

In March this year, Samsung unveiled one of its cheapest entry-level smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy A11. It features a triple camera setup at the back, the Infinity O display at the front, and fast-charging at a reasonable price tag of PKR 26,000.

However, the question here is whether the smartphone makes a good choice for someone who wants to invest in an entry-level smartphone or not. Here’s a detailed video review to help you make a choice.

Design and Display

The smartphone features a typical Galaxy entry-level aesthetic with a glasstic back. The triple sensor rear camera sits on the top left beside an oval-shaped fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A11 is built around a 6.4-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a punch-hole cutout in the top left corner for the selfie camera, 268 PPI pixel density, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The punch-hole is relatively large, and the phone comes with a thick chin bezel as well. Overall, the display provides vibrant colors, good color saturation, and an overall usable experience.

Camera and Performance

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset that is designed for lower-end Smartphones and tablets featuring eight ARM Cortex-A53 cores at up to 1.8 GHz. The processor is topped with 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable onboard storage.

Coming to app usage and day-to-day tasks, the Samsung Galaxy A11 does not lag. You can also use the smartphone for basic level gaming thanks to the Adreno 506 GPU. Moreover, A11 packs a 4000 mAh battery backed by 15W fast charging providing around 6 to 7 hours of continuous playback and 36 hours or normal usage.

Talking about the cameras, this handset is one of the few entry-level smartphones featuring a triple sensor rear camera setup. The camera setup includes a 13MP main lens, a 5MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor lens for portrait shots. For selfies, it is equipped with an 8 MP shooter. Both cameras can record 1080p videos at 30 FPS.

Here’s a picture taken from the phone’s rear camera.

All in all, the camera does justice to the smartphone’s price.

It also comes with a live focus mode.

Overall, Samsung Galaxy A11 is a good deal for its price.