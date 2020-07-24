Xiaomi Launches Affordable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner That Looks Like a Bottle

Earlier today, Xiaomi announced a new Mijia handheld vacuum cleaner on its crowdfunding platform, Youpin. The vacuum cleaner is designed to carry out random day-to-day cleaning tasks and is focused on individuals who travel a lot.

Design and Construction

The upcoming vacuum cleaner resembles a water bottle and has an extendable nozzle that is used for cleaning. According to the company, the product weighs less than a 500ml water bottle yet does not compromise on power.

It is only available in a while color.

Internals

The Mijia handheld vacuum cleaner is powered by a brushless motor that runs on 88,000 rpm and provides 13,000 Pa suction power. Hence, it can collect fine as well as large particles from areas that normal vacuums cleaners cannot reach.

The vacuum cleaner is wireless and thus can be used in places where power outlets are not available, like a car. Although the company has not revealed any information regarding the battery capacity, according to speculation based on older Mijia models, this one will also provide 2 to 3 hours of cleaning on one charge.

Pricing and Availability

The crowdfunding for the new Mijia Vacuum Cleaner begins on the Xiaomi crowdfunding platform Youpin by 29th July 2020 at 10 am in China and will set users back by $28.