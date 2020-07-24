Zong Introduces UAE International Roaming Power Offer for Prepaid Customers

As the industry leader in international roaming, Pakistan’s leading telecom and digital services provider, Zong 4G, has now come up with an unbeatable UAE International Roaming Power offer for its prepaid users.

Prioritizing customer convenience, these roaming bundles for UAE are specially tailored to ensure that customers who are stranded due to the COVID-19 outbreak and have trouble connecting with friends and family back home. Through Zong 4G’s seamless connectivity the valued subscribers can stay connected with their loved ones amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UAE International Roaming Power Offer includes 250 Minutes and 250 SMSs for PKR 2,000 + tax for 7 days. Zong’s prepaid customers can avail of the package by dialing *4255#.

“The UAE International Roaming Power Offer is the continuation of our efforts to facilitate Pakistani travelers in this time of crisis by helping them stay connected to their loved ones back at home,” said Zong 4G spokesperson. “We stay committed to serving our customers with innovative and well-timed services and solutions to have their needs effectively met,” he added.

By introducing such unmatched international roaming services, Zong 4G is continuing to offer innovative, unmatched, and unique services to the customer. Recently, Zong 4G had launched a similar International Roaming Power Offer for China too.

Through its customer-centric approach, Pakistan’s No.1 Data Network is offering a wide range of packages and bundles to suit the needs of people from all walks of life.