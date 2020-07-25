Cheetay Wins An Effie For Excellence In Advertising

Cheetay won a Gold Effie award in David vs Goliath category at the Effie Awards Pakistan—the leading awards for exceptional work in advertising and marketing.

The startup won for its first-ever digital video advertisement based on the popular show, Game of Thrones, in the category that recognizes emerging brands that have a strong impact in comparison to big players.

The award-winning advert starred Rozi Khan, a waiter at a restaurant in Rawalpindi who became an overnight celebrity for his uncanny resemblance to Peter Dinklage, the actor who played Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones.

In the ad, the protagonist is surrounded by fans asking for selfies or autographs. Tired of unwanted attention, he orders his meal using Cheetay from the comfort of his home (and wins the game of meals).

“This award is a testament to the creativity, innovation, and hard work that we poured into our very first DVC. I am delighted that a renowned platform like Effies has given us this wonderful recognition!” said Feeza Mumtaz, Brand and Creative Director of Cheetay and the lead behind the award-winning ad.

More recently, she also led the effort behind Cheetay’s first-ever TVC that has gained popularity for being humorous.

Being an avid fan of the series, Feeza immediately knew she had to cast Rozi Khan and there was no looking back. The team went through quick ideation and execution of the ad that instantly became a viral sensation watched by millions and covered by more than 40 major publications around the world. Following the national and worldwide acclaim, Cheetay was invited to Throne Con in Germany.

“David vs Goliath is the most important effectiveness category, which rewards the impact of an idea to make a smaller brand successful. It’s wonderful to see Cheetay receive this very deserving award; a great brand that believes in the power of big ideas,” said Ali Rez, Regional Executive Creative Director, Impact BBDO.

Cheetay was honored at the first-ever virtual ceremony organized by the Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS) in affiliation with Effie Worldwide and telecast live on SAMAA TV. The distinguished panel consisted of industry experts and marketeers including Traci Alford, President & CEO Effie Worldwide, Dr. Zeelaf Munir, Vice-Chair PAS, and CEO & MD, Rory Sutherland, Vice Chairman Ogilvy the UK and Farhan Khan, COO StarCom.

Cheetay is Pakistan’s largest and fastest-growing NOW-Commerce platform that operates in ten cities and across five verticals: Food, Grocery, Pharma, Tiffin, and Errand. The company’s vision is to lead Pakistan’s tech revolution by developing and harnessing local talent while improving the lives of countless Pakistanis by creating employment opportunities in the country.

Cheetay is proudly committed to driving significant social impact especially in areas like women empowerment, environment protection, the digitization of the economy, and local SME business enhancement.

The Effie Awards, a non-profit initiative launched in 1968 by the New York American Marketing Association have become a global symbol of achievement. Effies celebrates brand effectiveness worldwide with over 50 programs, including the Global Effies, regional programs in Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America.