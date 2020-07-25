Civil Aviation Authority Lost Rs. 30 Billion Due to COVID-19

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) losses have increased to over Rs. 30.5 billion in four months due to restricted flight operations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Aviation Division said on Thursday that the CAA has been incurring losses of Rs. 200 million a day due to the limited flight operations, landing, and other charges.

According to Senior Joint Secretary Aviation Division Abdul Sattar Khokhar, over 1000 flights passed through Pakistani air space daily, ahead of the pandemic.

The figure has now reduced to 22 percent due to worldwide suspension of international flights amid the COVID-19 restrictions.

He said that the aviation authority had suffered a loss of Rs. 3.6 billion in the month of March due to the suspension of flights to different counters amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Note that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has recently requested the Civil Aviation Authority to waive off its charges to provide relief after it got banned in the European Union, UK, and the US.