Federal Board Changes Matric Promotion Policy

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has changed matriculation results policy again, saying that students who failed in 40 percent of subjects would be promoted.

FBISE has changed the examination policy where former or private candidates will be able to benefit from this policy, said the board officials.

According to the Board notification, in partial modification of this office notification No.1.1(110/4)BoG/FBISE/2020/ 376 dated 14-07-2020, the chairman has been pleased to approve the addition of sub-para (vi) of para 2, of the said notification, in anticipation of approval of the BoG as follows:

Ex/private compartment students of SSC/HSSC appearing in SSC/HSSC examinations cases who have failed up to 40 percent of the SSC/HSSC subjects will be awarded passing marks on the analogy of category 4 (S.No.iv of para 1).